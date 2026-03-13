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Border crossing point "Tysa" on the border with Hungary suspended operations - State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Due to the lack of electricity at the Tysa border crossing point, the processing of vehicles and citizens has been suspended. Specialists are working to restore power.

Border crossing point "Tysa" on the border with Hungary suspended operations - State Border Guard Service

At the "Tysa" checkpoint on the border with Hungary, border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended due to a power outage, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Currently, there is no electricity at the checkpoint ("Tysa" - ed.). Therefore, the processing of citizens and vehicles entering and leaving Ukraine is temporarily not carried out. Measures are being taken to restore power supply.

- the statement says.

The State Border Guard Service urged to take this information into account when planning a trip abroad.

New border crossing with Romania to open this summer - Ministry of Development12.03.26, 19:29 • 5336 views

Antonina Tumanova

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