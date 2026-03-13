Border crossing point "Tysa" on the border with Hungary suspended operations - State Border Guard Service

At the "Tysa" checkpoint on the border with Hungary, border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended due to a power outage, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Currently, there is no electricity at the checkpoint ("Tysa" - ed.). Therefore, the processing of citizens and vehicles entering and leaving Ukraine is temporarily not carried out. Measures are being taken to restore power supply. - the statement says.

The State Border Guard Service urged to take this information into account when planning a trip abroad.

New border crossing with Romania to open this summer - Ministry of Development