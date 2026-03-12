New border crossing with Romania to open this summer - Ministry of Development

The new "Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației" border crossing point is expected to open for passenger vehicles in the summer of 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Ukraine and Romania are expanding border infrastructure and transport corridors. Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba is on a working visit to Romania as part of a government delegation led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy - the statement reads.

Among the key priorities is the opening of a new border crossing point "Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației".

It is planned that by the summer of 2026, the border crossing point will be operational for passenger vehicles. After the first phase of implementation, its capacity will be up to 700 cars per day - the ministry noted.

The parties also discussed the reconstruction of the "Porubne – Siret" border crossing point.

The implementation of this project will increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by 300 trucks daily - the ministry emphasized.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that will provide for the opening of a new international border crossing point across the Ukrainian-Romanian state border between the settlements of Bila Tserkva and Sighetu Marmației.