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Some residents of four regions are without electricity due to Russian attacks, schedules - in the evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2442 views

Due to shelling, parts of four regions of Ukraine are without power. From 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions.

Some residents of four regions are without electricity due to Russian attacks, schedules - in the evening

Enemy attacks left some residents of 4 regions without electricity; from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, all regions of Ukraine will have blackout schedules, the Ministry of Energy reported, according to UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

"Today, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for businesses and industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Consumers are asked to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

12% import, 1 GW deficit - Shmyhal revealed the real state of the energy system13.03.26, 14:38 • 2986 views

Julia Shramko

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