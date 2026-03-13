12% import, 1 GW deficit - Shmyhal revealed the real state of the energy system

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 810 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13558 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15441 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33578 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 63999 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59257 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88842 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42867 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27818 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21179 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 5026 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32835 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28872 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 13228 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9870 views
Publications
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 814 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13560 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29001 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32953 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88843 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 10002 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29001 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 27039 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26718 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24860 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

12% import, 1 GW deficit - Shmyhal revealed the real state of the energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

Electricity imports account for 12% of consumption, and the enemy has damaged over 9 GW of generation. The authorities plan to restore 4 GW of capacity and accumulate 13 billion cubic meters of gas.

12% import, 1 GW deficit - Shmyhal revealed the real state of the energy system

Electricity imports currently account for about 12% of daily consumption in Ukraine, and the deficit during peak hours reaches about 1 GW, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said on Friday during a question hour to the government in parliament, UNN writes.

Details

Shmyhal called the situation in the energy system one of six "key challenges in the energy sector."

Ukraine imports 85% of fuel amid global crisis due to war in the Middle East - minister13.03.26, 13:03 • 1582 views

"The situation has been stabilized. In some regions, there are no blackouts at all, in other regions, it's one or one and a half queues. The deficit at peak consumption is about 1 gigawatt. Nuclear power plants are working, thermal power plants are also working, HPPs and PSPs are working. The sun continues to give more, thanks to which there are no systemic restrictions at all throughout the country during off-peak hours," the minister noted.

Imports continue and amount to about 12 percent of the total daily consumption, thanks to which we better maintain the situation during peak load hours

- Shmyhal reported.

At the same time, he pointed out that "it is necessary to understand that despite some improvement in the situation, the heating season is still ongoing, and the enemy's constant attempts to destroy our energy system continue." "We are ready for these challenges now and will be even better prepared next winter," Shmyhal said.

Separately, Shmyhal noted on Telegram that "Ukraine has gone through the most difficult winter in its history." "Since the beginning of the heating season, Russia has damaged more than 9 GW of generation and dozens of distribution facilities," he said.

Regarding another challenge - the restoration of energy facilities - the minister indicated that 3.5 GW of generation capacity of TPPs, CHPs, and HPPs had been partially restored. "The plans include the restoration of approximately 4 GW. In particular, by the end of May, it is possible to restore more than 2 GW. Our engineering delegations are working in the EU to obtain equipment from decommissioned stations. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1.5 GW of distributed generation has been put into operation," Shmyhal noted.

320 "hits" - Shmyhal named the number of Russian missile and drone strikes on the Kremenchuk oil refinery13.03.26, 13:33 • 2508 views

The next point is "the security of our energy facilities," the Minister of Energy said. "Active defense is air defense. We have a successful experimental project of involving critical infrastructure enterprises in the air defense system. We continue to build passive defense systems - shelters for energy facilities. The work of the second level of protection at 84 substations and 134 critical elements continues," the minister said.

"Accumulation of resources for next winter. By the end of this heating season, there will be 9.5 billion cubic meters of gas in storage. We aim for at least 13 billion cubic meters by the beginning of the next heating season," Shmyhal wrote on social media.

And during his speech in parliament, he added: "We expect that we will mostly pump gas of our own production, but we also plan to make additional purchases of gas on the European market during periods of favorable price conditions."

As the last point, Shmyhal indicated "finance and interaction with partners." "We have a plan to attract about 5 billion euros from international partners this year. Ukraine has proposed a new coordination format - "energy Ramstein." The next meeting will take place in Brussels next week. We are working to increase the capacity for electricity imports from Europe. The goal for the next two years is 3.5 GW and higher," the Vice Prime Minister said.

Russia damaged 9 GW of generation in Ukraine, there are plans to restore approximately 4 GW - Shmyhal10.03.26, 20:03 • 5737 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Brussels
Europe
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal