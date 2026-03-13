$44.160.1950.960.02
320 "hits" - Shmyhal named the number of Russian missile and drone strikes on the Kremenchuk oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

More than 60 missiles and 260 drones hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery. Ukraine imports 85% of its fuel.

320 "hits" - Shmyhal named the number of Russian missile and drone strikes on the Kremenchuk oil refinery

Russia, in an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian oil refining industry, attacked only the Kremenchuk oil refinery with more than 60 missiles and 260 drones, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said on Friday during a question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.

Regarding Ukrainian gasoline, it is no secret to anyone here that the Russians are trying to destroy Ukrainian energy, including our oil refining, with thousands of missiles and drones. Russia spent more than 60, these are actually hits, 60 missiles - cruise and ballistic, as well as 260 drones that hit this enterprise, on the Kremenchuk oil refinery alone. Of course, significantly more were launched towards this enterprise.

- Shmyhal said.

Addition

Denys Shmyhal stated that more than 85% of fuel is imported amid the global fuel crisis that unfolded due to the war in the Middle East. The priority is to provide for the army and the sowing campaign, the situation with resources is currently under control.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal