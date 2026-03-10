Russia damaged 9 GW of generation in Ukraine, there are plans to restore approximately 4 GW - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the heating season, 9 GW of generation capacity has been damaged, with plans to restore approximately 4 GW. This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

We held a meeting with journalists. The main topics were the end of the winter period and the priorities of the Ministry of Energy in preparing for the next heating season. - Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, during the full-scale invasion, Russia launched over 5900 attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The damage is significant, but the energy system has withstood.

Our task is to prepare as much as possible for the next winter. Key areas: restoration and protection of energy facilities. Since the beginning of the heating season, 9 GW of generation has been damaged, with plans to restore approximately 4 GW. We are deploying a new energy security architecture: protection of critical nodes, strategic reserves, distributed generation, where we have an ambitious goal of building an additional 1.5 GW. We plan to attract 5 billion euros from partners for all these needs in 2026. - Shmyhal added.

He noted that the government is working to obtain equipment from decommissioned European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants.

We are developing an "energy Ramstein" and forming a single energy project portfolio. We continue to work on expanding the electricity transmission capacity from the EU. The plan for the next two years is to increase it to 3.5 GW. Also, together with partners, we plan to develop oil and gas projects: expanding the Vertical Gas Corridor, using Ukrainian gas storage facilities, and resuming the operation of the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline. - the minister noted.

