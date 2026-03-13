Ukraine imports 85% of fuel amid global crisis due to war in the Middle East - minister

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 5364 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 26535 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 57154 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 53071 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 79798 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 40635 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27125 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20933 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23844 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40530 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3m/s
27%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UNMarch 13, 03:14 AM • 12651 views
Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the VaticanMarch 13, 04:00 AM • 12132 views
US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 daysMarch 13, 04:13 AM • 7526 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 20366 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14030 views
Publications
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14377 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 20686 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 79745 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 45224 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 40506 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 1416 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14377 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 24474 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 24312 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 22618 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander

Ukraine imports 85% of fuel amid global crisis due to war in the Middle East - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

Denys Shmyhal announced the import of over 85% of fuel amid the crisis. The priority is to provide for the army and the sowing campaign; the resource situation is currently under control.

Ukraine imports 85% of fuel amid global crisis due to war in the Middle East - minister

Ukraine imports over 85% of its fuel amid a global fuel crisis that has unfolded due to the war in the Middle East, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said on Friday during a question hour to the government in parliament, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "the country is currently facing six key challenges in the energy sector," and "the first is the availability of fuel."

The global fuel crisis is unfolding due to the war in Iran. This crisis affects everyone: America, Europe, Asia. Ukraine imports more than 85 percent of its fuel, and therefore this crisis, of course, also hits us.

- Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that "the primary task of the Ministry of Energy is to ensure the availability of resources, to prevent a repeat of the situation in the spring of 2022." "Priorities are clearly set. The first priority is the Defense Forces. There are enough reserves of diesel and jet fuel. Purchases are ongoing. Negotiations with partners on additional supplies have begun. The army will be 100 percent provided," Shmyhal said.

"The second priority is the sowing campaign. The need is 300 thousand tons of diesel. Most producers have purchased or contracted fuel reserves for several weeks, the sowing campaign has begun and is currently proceeding according to schedule," the Minister of Energy continued.

Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?09.03.26, 12:16 • 35466 views

According to him, "the third priority is business and retail." "Currently, most fuel supply contracts are being fulfilled, although there were some problems with this at the beginning of the month," he said.

In March, Ukraine has already imported almost 250 thousand tons of gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas, and there are almost 100 thousand tons of gasoline and diesel in reserves. For comparison, as of February 1 this year, there were 64 thousand tons of gasoline and 83 thousand tons of diesel.

- the minister reported.

"We have a diversified supply network. Most supplies come from Poland, Lithuania, Romania and Greece. In total, supplies are made from more than ten countries. Therefore, the situation with resource availability is currently under control. The government is in constant contact with networks, we help wherever we can," Shmyhal said.

Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest13.03.26, 12:42 • 5368 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Denys Shmyhal