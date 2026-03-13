Ukraine imports 85% of fuel amid global crisis due to war in the Middle East - minister

Ukraine imports over 85% of its fuel amid a global fuel crisis that has unfolded due to the war in the Middle East, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said on Friday during a question hour to the government in parliament, UNN reports.

According to him, "the country is currently facing six key challenges in the energy sector," and "the first is the availability of fuel."

The global fuel crisis is unfolding due to the war in Iran. This crisis affects everyone: America, Europe, Asia. Ukraine imports more than 85 percent of its fuel, and therefore this crisis, of course, also hits us. - Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that "the primary task of the Ministry of Energy is to ensure the availability of resources, to prevent a repeat of the situation in the spring of 2022." "Priorities are clearly set. The first priority is the Defense Forces. There are enough reserves of diesel and jet fuel. Purchases are ongoing. Negotiations with partners on additional supplies have begun. The army will be 100 percent provided," Shmyhal said.

"The second priority is the sowing campaign. The need is 300 thousand tons of diesel. Most producers have purchased or contracted fuel reserves for several weeks, the sowing campaign has begun and is currently proceeding according to schedule," the Minister of Energy continued.

According to him, "the third priority is business and retail." "Currently, most fuel supply contracts are being fulfilled, although there were some problems with this at the beginning of the month," he said.

In March, Ukraine has already imported almost 250 thousand tons of gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas, and there are almost 100 thousand tons of gasoline and diesel in reserves. For comparison, as of February 1 this year, there were 64 thousand tons of gasoline and 83 thousand tons of diesel. - the minister reported.

"We have a diversified supply network. Most supplies come from Poland, Lithuania, Romania and Greece. In total, supplies are made from more than ten countries. Therefore, the situation with resource availability is currently under control. The government is in constant contact with networks, we help wherever we can," Shmyhal said.

