Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó claims that Hungary is allegedly being blackmailed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for asserting its right to buy Russian oil. Szijjártó wrote about this on X, as reported by UNN.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said today that he would be ashamed to live in a country that buys cheap Russian oil, arguing that it means giving up autonomy. The Baltic states have long acted on Zelenskyy's instructions, but Hungary will not succumb to blackmail from the Ukrainian president. - Szijjártó wrote.

He stated that no one can tell Hungary from whom it should or should not buy oil.

No one can force us to buy oil at a higher price than before. Families in many European countries pay three or four times more for utilities than Hungarian households. We will protect lower energy costs and defend our sovereignty. - Szijjártó added.

Recall

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys made a harsh statement after another massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian critical infrastructure. The diplomat emphasized that deliberate attacks on civilian targets, particularly those related to nuclear power plants, are war crimes and require real criminal liability for those who ordered and carried them out.