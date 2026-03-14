Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: four people killed, over twenty wounded

On the night of March 14, Russia attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises, and critical infrastructure facilities were hit. Four people died as a result of the enemy attack. Another 22 residents of the region were injured, including three children. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

I am working at the sites of the liquidation of the consequences of the night's massive enemy attack on Kyiv region. I visited Brovary and Ukrainka, where some of the most serious destructions were recorded. This night, Russia once again insidiously attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements were hit - residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises, and critical infrastructure facilities. Unfortunately, we have losses. Four people died as a result of the enemy attack. Another 22 residents of the region were injured, including three children - Kalashnyk reported.

He said that in the Brovary community, two people are in serious condition - doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance, and they are under constant medical supervision.

The consequences of the attack were recorded in six districts of the region - Brovary, Obukhiv, Vyshhorod, Bucha, Boryspil, and Bila Tserkva. In total, 184 objects were damaged.

Among them are 41 multi-story buildings and 43 private houses. Dormitories, educational institutions, warehouses and production facilities, a church, unfinished buildings, dozens of non-residential buildings, and 60 vehicles were also damaged. In multi-story buildings, windows were blown out and balconies were damaged by the blast wave - in fact, hundreds of apartments with damaged glazing are affected, and in one of them, the roof was pierced by fragments. Separate life support systems of settlements were also damaged. The Obukhiv and Brovary districts suffered the most destruction - Kalashnyk added.

He added that 67 objects were damaged in the Brovary district. These include private and multi-apartment residential buildings, dormitories, warehouses and production facilities, office and commercial buildings. Transport also suffered significant damage - dozens of cars were destroyed or damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, a multi-story building, private homes, and warehouses were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, the enemy attacked residential areas and social infrastructure. Multi-story and private houses, educational institutions - lyceums and a kindergarten, and non-residential premises were damaged. A church was also damaged as a result of the attack.

In the Bucha district, a private house was damaged. Destruction was also recorded in the Bila Tserkva and Boryspil districts. Enemy strikes also caused damage to energy and gas infrastructure.

In the Obukhiv region, six settlements were left without gas supply - Ukrainka, Veremya, Zhukivtsi, Trypillia, Khalepya, and Shcherbakivka. In total, this affects 7911 subscribers. Specialists are already working on restoration and plan to restore gas supply within two days. In the city of Ukrainka, heating supply has been temporarily suspended in 62 multi-apartment buildings for more than 8300 subscribers.

Heating is also partially absent in Obukhiv - there, heat supply to 64 buildings has been stopped. Utility services are working to eliminate the consequences of the damage. According to preliminary estimates, heating supply is planned to be restored within a day.

In the Brovary, Vyshhorod, and Obukhiv districts, about 1348 subscribers are without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity to people as soon as possible. Some have already been restored. At the same time, centralized water supply and sewerage in all communities of the region are provided in normal mode.

All operational services are working on the ground - rescuers, medics, police, utility and social services. Aid headquarters have been deployed, people are provided with medical and psychological support, and volunteers are involved.

In Brovary, an invincibility bus is operating for residents, where people can warm up, receive assistance, and necessary information. Hot meals are also organized for affected residents.

Recall

Due to shelling in the Obukhiv region, six villages were left without gas, and heating disappeared in Ukrainka and Obukhiv. Energy workers are restoring electricity for 4600 consumers.