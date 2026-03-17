Almost 15,000 workers will receive additional payments for restoring critical infrastructure after Russian attacks in February

More than 14.8 thousand workers will receive additional payments for restoring critical infrastructure after Russian shelling in February, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

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As reported by the agency, the period for accepting applications for additional payments to employees who directly participated in the restoration of energy and other critical infrastructure after Russian shelling has ended. Applications were accepted until March 15 inclusive.

For February 2026, 14,806 employees submitted applications for additional payments for participation in emergency recovery work after Russian shelling.

The additional payment is 20,000 hryvnias and is provided for employees of fuel and energy complex enterprises, housing and communal services, and JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", regardless of the form of ownership. These are repair crews, foremen, engineers, and other specialists who work in difficult conditions to restore the operation of critically important systems as quickly as possible. - the statement says.

At the same time, the program has already shown results: in January, 12.3 thousand employees of repair crews received payments. To implement the initiative, the Government allocated UAH 246.4 million from the state budget's reserve fund.

The agency reminded that the program is valid from January to March 2026 and is designed to support those who daily restore the vital infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and communities.

Funds are transferred to current accounts without opening new accounts - no later than the end of the month following the month of work.

Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and recovery team workers have started in Diia - Svyrydenko

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In addition, on March 16, the Government improved the mechanism for providing state assistance to employees performing emergency recovery work after damage to critical infrastructure. Namely, it expanded the circle of recipients of state assistance. It included employees who are officially entrusted with the functions of emergency crew leaders during recovery work.

Also, assistance will be available to employees of enterprises in other sectors if they were officially seconded or sent to emergency recovery work at the request of regional or Kyiv city military administrations.

The changes also provide for the possibility of clarifying the lists of enterprises and employees who were involved in emergency recovery work but, for certain reasons, were not included in the lists within the established deadlines. Such data will be submitted through the "Diia" portal.