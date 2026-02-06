Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and recovery team workers have started in Diia - Svyrydenko

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 3158 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 13399 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 13392 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 16519 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 56462 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 51588 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 40226 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 52241 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 96092 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35642 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.4m/s
74%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The HillFebruary 6, 04:06 AM • 5908 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 19993 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJ08:45 AM • 4614 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 12042 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 10399 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 10441 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 13399 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 28733 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 56462 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 96092 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Friedrich Merz
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17509 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 20403 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29753 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32984 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 69680 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Heating
Gold

Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and recovery team workers have started in Diia - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and recovery team workers have started on the Diia portal. Payments for January-March 2026 will be accrued by the end of this month.

Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and recovery team workers have started in Diia - Svyrydenko

On Friday, applications opened on the "Diia" portal for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for employees of emergency recovery teams who are eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Currently, more than 40,000 specialists are involved in these works across the country — energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, employees of water supply and sewerage companies, utility services, and railway workers. These are the brigades that go to damaged facilities and restore critical systems after attacks.

- the report says.

According to her, UAH 20,000 will be paid for each month of participation in restoration work during January-March 2026, and the first accruals will be made by the end of this month.

The government has made the procedure as simple as possible:

  • lists are submitted by enterprises through the Diia portal from the 6th to the 15th of the following month - employees do not need to apply independently;
    • you can find out about receiving the additional payment from a message via Diia, it will arrive after February 16. You can also find out about being included in the list from your employer.
      • there is no need to open new accounts - funds are credited to the employee's current account.

        Recall

        As previously reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, employees of energy companies, housing and communal services, and Ukrzaliznytsia involved in emergency recovery work will receive an additional 20,000 hryvnias to their salaries. Payments will last from January to March, with the first ones arriving in February.

        Olga Rozgon

        Society
        Electricity outage schedules
        State budget
        Energy
        Heating
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Blackout
        Electricity
        Diia (service)
        Yulia Svyrydenko