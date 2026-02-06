Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and recovery team workers have started in Diia - Svyrydenko

On Friday, applications opened on the "Diia" portal for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for employees of emergency recovery teams who are eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Currently, more than 40,000 specialists are involved in these works across the country — energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, employees of water supply and sewerage companies, utility services, and railway workers. These are the brigades that go to damaged facilities and restore critical systems after attacks. - the report says.

According to her, UAH 20,000 will be paid for each month of participation in restoration work during January-March 2026, and the first accruals will be made by the end of this month.

The government has made the procedure as simple as possible:

lists are submitted by enterprises through the Diia portal from the 6th to the 15th of the following month - employees do not need to apply independently;

you can find out about receiving the additional payment from a message via Diia, it will arrive after February 16. You can also find out about being included in the list from your employer.

there is no need to open new accounts - funds are credited to the employee's current account.

