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Actor Sean Penn visited a combat unit performing tasks in the Donetsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

The American actor visited the 157th Mechanized Brigade on the front line. He thanked the soldiers for their courage and expressed support for the defenders of Ukraine.

Actor Sean Penn visited a combat unit performing tasks in the Donetsk direction

American actor Sean Penn personally visited the combat unit of the 157th separate mechanized brigade, which performs combat missions in the Donetsk direction, reports UNN with reference to the message of the 57th separate mechanized brigade.

Sean Penn, having missed the Oscar ceremony and arrived in Ukraine, had the opportunity to personally visit the combat unit of the 157th separate mechanized brigade, which performs combat missions in the Donetsk direction.

- the message says.

Actor Sean Penn, who missed the Oscar ceremony, arrived in Kyiv16.03.26, 17:25 • 3451 view

The actor spoke with the servicemen, expressed sincere support and gratitude for their courage, dedication and commitment to protecting Ukraine.

The brigade emphasizes that Sean Penn's visit is a sign that "the world sees and appreciates our heroes who day after day stand up for the freedom and independence of our country."

In Ukraine, actor Sean Penn was presented with a unique "Oscar" made from metal of a railway car damaged by Russia17.03.26, 22:29 • 5694 views

Such meetings inspire and remind us that even in the most difficult times we are not alone, and our courage will not go unnoticed.

- stated in the message.

Zelenskyy met actor Sean Penn in Kyiv and called him a friend of Ukraine16.03.26, 17:37 • 4590 views

Antonina Tumanova

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