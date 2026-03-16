Zelenskyy met actor Sean Penn in Kyiv and called him a friend of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American actor Sean Penn, who arrived in Kyiv, and called him a true friend of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Thanks to you, Sean, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is. You have been with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. And today. And we know that you will continue to be with our country and our people. - Zelenskyy wrote and published a joint photo with the actor.

Recall

American actor Sean Penn, who missed the Oscar ceremony, arrived in Kyiv.

As reported by UNN, American actor Sean Penn won an Oscar in the category "Best Supporting Actor" for his role in the film "One Battle After Another" directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. However, the laureate was not present at the awards ceremony.