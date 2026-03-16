American actor Sean Penn, who missed the "Oscar" awards ceremony, arrived in Kyiv, reports UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Sean Penn chose Ukraine instead of the Oscar! And arrived in Kyiv by Ukrzaliznytsia. And we can confirm: Sean Penn did not smoke in the vestibule. - the message says.

Recall

As reported by UNN, American actor Sean Penn won an "Oscar" in the "Best Supporting Actor" category for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's film "One Battle After Another." However, the laureate was not present at the awards ceremony.