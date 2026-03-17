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In Ukraine, actor Sean Penn was presented with a unique "Oscar" made from metal of a railway car damaged by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1774 views

The American actor received a symbolic statuette for his support of Ukraine. The award was made from the metal of a Ukrzaliznytsia railway car that came under shelling.

In Ukraine, actor Sean Penn was presented with a unique "Oscar" made from metal of a railway car damaged by Russia

Legendary American actor Sean Penn, who recently won an Oscar, received a symbolic award in Ukraine. Instead of the traditional ceremony in Hollywood, the actor was in Ukraine at the time, which is why he could not physically attend the award ceremony, reports UNN.

Details

However, the actor did not leave without an award. The Ukrainian side prepared a special "Oscar" for Penn - a statuette made from the metal of a train car damaged by Russian shelling. It was solemnly presented to the celebrity as a sign of gratitude for supporting Ukraine and solidarity with Ukrainians during the full-scale Russian invasion.

This award has a rather symbolic meaning and goes beyond cinematography. It embodies resilience, humanity, and courage - qualities that, according to the initiators, are crucial for Ukrainian society today.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that with this gesture, it wanted to thank Penn for his consistent position and support of Ukraine on the international stage.

Recall

The film "All Empty Rooms About Dead Children" and the film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won an Oscar. According to the jury, the winning films reveal "acute social issues".

Stanislav Karmazin

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