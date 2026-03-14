Tomorrow, schedules in Ukraine will only apply to industry

Tomorrow, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 15, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, power restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

Active energy consumption should be shifted to daytime hours – from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Ukrenergo added.

The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the official pages of oblenergos in your region. - the company summarized.

Massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure leaves part of Kyiv and 6 regions without power, schedule extended - Ministry of Energy