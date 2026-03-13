In Ukraine, on March 14, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions.
Kyiv • UNN
Hourly outages will last from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM in all regions. Industrial power restrictions will last an hour longer due to the consequences of Russian attacks.
Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules in Ukraine will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, March 14, hourly power outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies.
12% import, 1 GW deficit - Shmyhal revealed the real state of the energy system13.03.26, 14:38 • 1988 views