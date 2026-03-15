In Russia's Belgorod region, massive attacks and damage to energy infrastructure were reported

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, reported massive attacks on the region's energy infrastructure and complained about the consequences of the strikes. According to him, the shelling occurred at night. UNN writes about this.

Details

Gladkov claims that energy facilities suffered two powerful attacks, after which there were power outages in the region.

During the night, the enemy launched two massive strikes on energy facilities. Emergency crews worked all the time to restore electricity to our residents. – he stated.

According to the governor, two people have died and 41 more have been injured in the region over the past week. He also stated that among the injured are members of Russian volunteer formations.

Gladkov added that units of the so-called "self-defense" and volunteer formations are operating in the region, which, according to him, are involved in repelling attacks and protecting border areas.

Massive missile strike on Russian Belgorod: city loses electricity, water, and heating