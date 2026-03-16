Kherson partially without electricity due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity disappeared in the Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts after the enemy attack. Due to Russian aggression, five people were injured in the region in one day.
In Kherson, there are power outages after a Russian attack, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, announced on social media on Monday, writes UNN.
In Kherson, after enemy shelling, there are power outages.
According to him, consumers in the Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts are currently temporarily without electricity. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage. Emergency restoration work will begin as quickly as possible, as soon as security conditions allow, he added.
"I ask you to treat the situation with understanding. In case of a prolonged power outage, you can use the Invincibility Points," the head of the Military Administration stated.
Earlier, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on the threat of air strikes for the Kherson region and enemy KABs, including in the direction of Kherson and its suburbs.
Addition
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 5 people were injured in the region due to Russian aggression yesterday.