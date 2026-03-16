Kherson partially without electricity due to Russian attack

In Kherson, there are power outages after a Russian attack, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, announced on social media on Monday, writes UNN.

In Kherson, after enemy shelling, there are power outages. - wrote Shanko, head of the Military Administration.

According to him, consumers in the Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts are currently temporarily without electricity. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage. Emergency restoration work will begin as quickly as possible, as soon as security conditions allow, he added.

"I ask you to treat the situation with understanding. In case of a prolonged power outage, you can use the Invincibility Points," the head of the Military Administration stated.

Earlier, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on the threat of air strikes for the Kherson region and enemy KABs, including in the direction of Kherson and its suburbs.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 5 people were injured in the region due to Russian aggression yesterday.