Kyiv and several regions switched to emergency power outages

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions, DTEK and regional power companies have reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa and Donetsk regions: emergency blackouts introduced. The relevant order was issued by Ukrenergo due to the difficult situation in the power system. Please note that schedules do not apply during emergency outages," DTEK said on social media.

Emergency blackouts were also introduced in Poltava region. "According to the order of NPC Ukrenergo, on August 28, from 08:53, the schedule of emergency outages of the 1st and 2nd stages was applied in the region," Poltavaoblenergo reported.

This attack will be classified as one of the most massive for the entire period of the war - Ukrenergo