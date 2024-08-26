This attack will be classified as one of the most massive for the entire period of the war - Ukrenergo

Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo Yuriy Boyko says that the morning's Russian attack on Ukraine can be classified as the most massive, with many reports of damage to power equipment.

He said this during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

It is quite obvious that even analyzing the preliminary statistics. The amount of damage used by the enemy - this attack will be classified as one of the most massive for the entire period of the war - Boyko says.

He says that according to the reports coming from the regions, “there are many nuances related to the damage to power equipment.

