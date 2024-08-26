Minister: Russia is attacking the energy sector, the situation is difficult, emergency blackouts have been introduced

Russian troops have launched a massive missile attack on energy facilities across Ukraine. Emergency power outages have been introduced, the situation is difficult, and power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said, UNN reported.

The enemy is again terrorizing the whole of Ukraine with missiles. The energy sector is in the crosshairs. The enemy does not abandon its plans to deprive Ukrainians of light. The transmission system operator has urgently introduced emergency power outages. The situation is complicated, and the consequences of the attacks are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them - Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

“Points of invincibility” are being deployed in Kyiv amid emergency power outages