“Points of invincibility” are being deployed in Kyiv amid emergency power outages

In Kyiv, the "Points of invincibility" are being deployed due to the difficult situation in the energy sector and emergency power outages. Power engineers are working to restore power supply, KCMA reported, UNN writes.

Due to the difficult operational situation in the energy sector and, in particular, on the instructions of Ukrenergo to introduce emergency power outages, it was decided to deploy the "Points of invincibility" across Kyiv. Power engineers are working to restore the power. Remain calm and stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over - said Sergiy Popko, Head of KCMA.

Prior to that, KCMA reported that Ukrenergo had ordered emergency power outages. And that during emergency outages, schedules that can be predicted in advance do not apply.

After 9 a.m., KCMA reported that "air defense is operating in the capital.

Kyiv has power outages due to problems in the all-Ukrainian grid - Klitschko