Kyiv has power outages due to problems in the all-Ukrainian grid - Klitschko
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported power outages in several districts of the capital. According to experts, this is due to problems in the all-Ukrainian power grid.
Earlier, it was reported that in some areas of Kyiv, power supply was cut off amid explosions.