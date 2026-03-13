The 'Tysa' border crossing point on the border with Hungary has resumed operations

The "Tysa" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border has resumed operations after a temporary malfunction. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to border guards, as of 7:10 PM, electricity supply was restored, as well as the operation of departmental registers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"Control operations for individuals and vehicles have been resumed. Passage is carried out in normal mode," the SBGS reported.

Currently, the checkpoint is operating without restrictions.

Recall

Due to the lack of electricity at the Tysa checkpoint, the processing of vehicles and citizens was suspended.