Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News poll

A new NBC News Decision Desk Poll, conducted on the SurveyMonkey platform, shows that US President Donald Trump's approval rating has slightly declined, and among his Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters, there are signs of weakening support. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A majority of American adults believe the country is moving in the "wrong direction," and the economy remains the top concern, despite Trump's campaign promises to ease financial worries. Respondents expressed concerns about everyday expenses, such as grocery shopping and holiday spending.

Trump's overall approval rating among adults is 42%, with a disapproval rating of 58%. This is a 3-point drop compared to 45% in April.

The poll revealed more subtle changes in the intensity of support:

The share of those who strongly approve of Trump decreased from 26% in April to 21% at the end of the year.

The number of those who strongly disapprove of the president increased from 42% to 44%.

The president's rating was also negatively affected by his decision to settle the dispute regarding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein dossier, which he initially opposed.

The poll was conducted from November 20 to December 8, and involved 20,252 American adults.

