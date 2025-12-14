$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 14140 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 34783 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 59952 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 42439 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 41014 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 33666 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20310 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19153 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16756 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandalDecember 14, 07:13 AM
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the eveningDecember 14, 07:29 AM
Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in SevastopolPhotoDecember 14, 07:46 AM
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisonersDecember 14, 08:06 AM
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?

Exclusive

December 12, 01:07 PM
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 78787 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News poll

Kyiv • UNN

 60 views

An NBC News poll showed a decline in Donald Trump's approval rating to 42% and weakening support among MAGA followers. Most Americans believe the country is moving in the 'wrong direction,' and the economy remains the main problem.

Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News poll

A new NBC News Decision Desk Poll, conducted on the SurveyMonkey platform, shows that US President Donald Trump's approval rating has slightly declined, and among his Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters, there are signs of weakening support. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A majority of American adults believe the country is moving in the "wrong direction," and the economy remains the top concern, despite Trump's campaign promises to ease financial worries. Respondents expressed concerns about everyday expenses, such as grocery shopping and holiday spending.

Zelenskyy's rating drops to 20.3% after corruption scandal – Info Sapiens poll results09.12.25, 20:58 • 4368 views

Trump's overall approval rating among adults is 42%, with a disapproval rating of 58%. This is a 3-point drop compared to 45% in April.

The poll revealed more subtle changes in the intensity of support:

  • The share of those who strongly approve of Trump decreased from 26% in April to 21% at the end of the year.
    • The number of those who strongly disapprove of the president increased from 42% to 44%.

      The president's rating was also negatively affected by his decision to settle the dispute regarding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein dossier, which he initially opposed.

      The poll was conducted from November 20 to December 8, and involved 20,252 American adults.

      Trump's approval rating rises to 41 percent – Reuters poll results09.12.25, 18:18 • 5165 views

      Stepan Haftko

      PoliticsNews of the World
      US Elections
      Jeffrey Epstein
      Reuters
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      United States