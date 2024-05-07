Met Gala 2024: which stars and what they wore to one of the most famous parties of the year

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94981 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109872 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152587 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156391 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252497 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174605 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165792 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227031 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29428 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25729 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32794 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25597 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22809 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227031 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212987 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225380 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69060 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75553 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114224 views
Actual
Met Gala 2024: which stars and what they wore to one of the most famous parties of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109024 views

The 2024 Met Gala featured controversial outfits that divided the internet, including Zendaya's grape-adorned dress, Kim Kardashian's tiny silver corset, and bold nude looks from stars like Doja Kat and Emily Ratajkowski, while Taylor Swift's absence stunned many.

The Met Gala 2024 took place on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in the United States - and this bright evening was filled with many controversial outfits that divided the Internet, including very unexpected transformations, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Every year, on the first Monday of May, which some call the biggest night in fashion, the best fashionistas gather in their most extravagant looks for a luxurious party organized by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

This year's guest list did not disappoint: celebrities such as Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Lauren Sanchez and Jennifer Lopez were on the red carpet. 

The theme was "Sleeping Beauties: The Awakening of Fashion," and the party had a Garden of Time dress code; and while some stars impressed everyone with their dazzling ensembles, others completely missed the mark, the publication notes.

One of the most notable looks of the evening was Zendaya, who co-chaired the event alongside Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

She sparked a discussion on the Internet after she appeared in a custom-made Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano, which featured a bunch of grapes, a huge flounce on one shoulder, and an artificial bird around her neck.

While some liked it, others called the look "disappointing" and compared it to what Disney villain Cruella De Vil would wear, with one person even joked that it gave off 'Alice in Wonderland vibes.'

There was certainly no shortage of adventurous ensembles. Kim's outfit was another one of the most talked about looks of the evening - as she came in a surprisingly small silver corset.

This caused a lot of concern because of her tiny waistline - one person asked online: "How many ribs did they remove?"

Another shocking moment from the ball was when Sidney Sweeney appeared in a completely new look - dying her usually blonde locks dark brown for the event.

In addition, many stars appeared in bold and almost nude ensembles - including Doja Cat, who took to the carpet in a wet white dress, and Emily Ratakovsky, who came in a transparent dress.

And although many stars graced the red carpet of the event, many people were stunned that there was not one famous face: Taylor Swift.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldMultimediaUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising