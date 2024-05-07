Met Gala 2024: which stars and what they wore to one of the most famous parties of the year

The Met Gala 2024 took place on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in the United States - and this bright evening was filled with many controversial outfits that divided the Internet, including very unexpected transformations, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Every year, on the first Monday of May, which some call the biggest night in fashion, the best fashionistas gather in their most extravagant looks for a luxurious party organized by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

This year's guest list did not disappoint: celebrities such as Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Lauren Sanchez and Jennifer Lopez were on the red carpet.

The theme was "Sleeping Beauties: The Awakening of Fashion," and the party had a Garden of Time dress code; and while some stars impressed everyone with their dazzling ensembles, others completely missed the mark, the publication notes.

One of the most notable looks of the evening was Zendaya, who co-chaired the event alongside Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

She sparked a discussion on the Internet after she appeared in a custom-made Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano, which featured a bunch of grapes, a huge flounce on one shoulder, and an artificial bird around her neck.

While some liked it, others called the look "disappointing" and compared it to what Disney villain Cruella De Vil would wear, with one person even joked that it gave off 'Alice in Wonderland vibes.'

There was certainly no shortage of adventurous ensembles. Kim's outfit was another one of the most talked about looks of the evening - as she came in a surprisingly small silver corset.

This caused a lot of concern because of her tiny waistline - one person asked online: "How many ribs did they remove?"

Another shocking moment from the ball was when Sidney Sweeney appeared in a completely new look - dying her usually blonde locks dark brown for the event.

In addition, many stars appeared in bold and almost nude ensembles - including Doja Cat, who took to the carpet in a wet white dress, and Emily Ratakovsky, who came in a transparent dress.

And although many stars graced the red carpet of the event, many people were stunned that there was not one famous face: Taylor Swift.