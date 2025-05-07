Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Moscow airport, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

Near the ramp of the Chinese leader's plane, which arrived for the May 9 parade, he was met by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

Putin did not arrive at the airport. According to Russian media, the Russian dictator had previously held a meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in the Kremlin.

The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow

Recall

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday left Beijing for Russia on a state visit - to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where a parade is being held on May 9.