The Ministry of Finance told whether tax increases are planned

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18671 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32742 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 30891 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38869 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 37021 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36765 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87462 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93767 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 87990 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80087 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
47%
747 mm
Popular news

Trump plans to officially rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia - AP

May 7, 09:13 AM • 9948 views

Von der Leyen: A bad deal with Ukraine will encourage Putin to new aggression

May 7, 09:14 AM • 14463 views

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 12867 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 26789 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 18919 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 87462 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93767 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 87991 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 80087 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 109901 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 19160 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 60851 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 110764 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 107201 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 118093 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The Ministry of Finance told whether tax increases are planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4566 views

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko stated that tax increases are not planned in 2025. There are enough reserves and measures to avoid appealing to parliament.

The Ministry of Finance told whether tax increases are planned

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has no plans to raise taxes this year. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

We do not foresee a revision of tax rates. By the end of this year, we have enough reserves, enough measures that we have taken and are taking during the year, which allow us not to apply to the parliament for additional tax increases. Therefore, we have no plans to raise taxes this year," Marchenko said.

- said Marchenko.

The government announced the gradual recovery of the Ukrainian economy despite the difficulties of the war06.05.25, 17:44 • 6076 views

Addition

In March, the Ministry of Finance stated that it does not plan to increase taxes for sole proprietors.

On December 1, 2024, a law known as the "resource" law on increasing taxes, which has a significant impact on individuals-entrepreneurs (FOPs) and legal entities operating under a simplified taxation system, came into force in Ukraine.

The law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after numerous adjustments, and its publication was postponed for several days. The main innovation was an increase in the rate of military tax and the introduction of new taxation rules for certain groups of taxpayers.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,858.10
S&P 500
$5,629.64
Tesla
$274.48
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,394.09
Ethereum
$1,811.66