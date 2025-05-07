The Ministry of Finance told whether tax increases are planned

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has no plans to raise taxes this year. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

We do not foresee a revision of tax rates. By the end of this year, we have enough reserves, enough measures that we have taken and are taking during the year, which allow us not to apply to the parliament for additional tax increases. Therefore, we have no plans to raise taxes this year," Marchenko said. - said Marchenko.

The government announced the gradual recovery of the Ukrainian economy despite the difficulties of the war

Addition

In March, the Ministry of Finance stated that it does not plan to increase taxes for sole proprietors.

On December 1, 2024, a law known as the "resource" law on increasing taxes, which has a significant impact on individuals-entrepreneurs (FOPs) and legal entities operating under a simplified taxation system, came into force in Ukraine.

The law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after numerous adjustments, and its publication was postponed for several days. The main innovation was an increase in the rate of military tax and the introduction of new taxation rules for certain groups of taxpayers.