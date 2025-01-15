US plans to invest in new weapons technologies based on experience of war in Ukraine - Hegseth

Рete Hegseth, a candidate for the post of U.S. Secretary of Defense, at a Senate hearing, mentioned the battlefield of the Russian war against Ukraine in the context of weapons and new technologies.

On January 14, the US Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing to confirm Pete Hegseth's nomination to lead the Pentagon. During the event, Hagesse commented on a number of issues related to threats from Russia and assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the nominee for the post of Pentagon chief said that the United States should invest in new technologies. Hegseth noted that investment decisions will be approved based on the experience of using (relevant technologies - ed.) in the war waged by Putin's Russia in Ukraine.

At the same time, Hegseth pointed out the main task of the Ministry of Defence team:

Deterring and preventing wars

But Hegseth mentioned Ukraine when commenting on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

The nominee for the post of Pentagon chief accused the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden of showing weakness.

What was unleashed because of the situation in Afghanistan-the October 7 attack, the invasion of Ukraine-the world recognized the weakness that it was... - Hegseth said.

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to meet with Putin as soon as he takes office.