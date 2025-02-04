Oil company CEO Chris Wright to head the US Department of Energy

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, a company specializing in fracking, as Secretary of Energy. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, his candidacy was supported by 59 senators, while 38 opposed.

The decision was supported not only by Republicans, but also by a number of Democrats, including representatives of the states of Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. Independent Senator Angus King also voted in favor of Wright, giving him the necessary majority.

Lawmakers emphasized his experience in the energy sector, including nuclear and renewable energy. At the same time, his past statements about the link between climate change and extreme weather events raised concerns among some senators. Nevertheless, during his speech, he recognized the problem of climate change and called it a global challenge.

As head of the Department of Energy, Wright will oversee energy research programs, project funding, and management of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

His appointment has been accompanied by controversy due to his close ties to the oil sector and significant financial contributions to Donald Trump's election campaign. According to open sources, Wright donated more than $225,000 to support the president and the Republican Party.

Wright's supporters see him as a specialist who can change the Biden administration's energy policy and emphasize reliable energy sources. However, environmental organizations and critics fear that his loyalty to fossil fuels could slow down the development of clean energy and undermine efforts to combat climate change.

