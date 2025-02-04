Oil company CEO Chris Wright to head the US Department of Energy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72291 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103601 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106884 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102645 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130767 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97697 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25604 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113661 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31468 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153472 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11723 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138870 views
Oil company CEO Chris Wright to head the US Department of Energy

Oil company CEO Chris Wright to head the US Department of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25580 views

The US Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy by 59 votes to 38. The appointment was controversial due to his ties to the oil sector and contributions to Trump's campaign.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, a company specializing in fracking, as Secretary of Energy. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, his candidacy was supported by 59 senators, while 38 opposed. 

The decision was supported not only by Republicans, but also by a number of Democrats, including representatives of the states of Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. Independent Senator Angus King also voted in favor of Wright, giving him the necessary majority. 

Lawmakers emphasized his experience in the energy sector, including nuclear and renewable energy. At the same time, his past statements about the link between climate change and extreme weather events raised concerns among some senators. Nevertheless, during his speech, he recognized the problem of climate change and called it a global challenge. 

As head of the Department of Energy, Wright will oversee energy research programs, project funding, and management of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. 

His appointment has been accompanied by controversy due to his close ties to the oil sector and significant financial contributions to Donald Trump's election campaign. According to open sources, Wright donated more than $225,000 to support the president and the Republican Party. 

Wright's supporters see him as a specialist who can change the Biden administration's energy policy and emphasize reliable energy sources. However, environmental organizations and critics fear that his loyalty to fossil fuels could slow down the development of clean energy and undermine efforts to combat climate change. 

US and Ukrainian energy ministers discuss construction of new power units at Khmelnytsky NPP14.02.24, 23:20 • 38785 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising