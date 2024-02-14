ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US and Ukrainian energy ministers discuss construction of new power units at Khmelnytsky NPP

US and Ukrainian energy ministers discuss construction of new power units at Khmelnytsky NPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 38786 views

The U.S. Secretary of Energy and the Ukrainian Minister of Energy discussed expanding cooperation in the nuclear industry and the prospects for the construction of new power units at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. This happened within the framework of a high-level ministerial meeting organized to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The Energy Minister emphasized that the enemy continues to shell Ukrainian energy infrastructure, using modified tactics. At the same time, Ukraine's energy system is working steadily, in part due to the repair campaign, which also used equipment provided by international partners.

Herman Galushchenko thanked the United States for supporting the Ukrainian energy sector.

The parties also noted the success of Ukrainian-American cooperation in the nuclear industry and emphasized the need to deepen and expand it. In this context, they emphasized the prospects for implementing projects to build new power units at the Khmelnytsky NPP.

the statement reads

They also discussed reforms in the Ukrainian energy sector, including the corporatization of state-owned energy companies and the process of integrating Ukrainian energy markets into European ones.

They discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU: Galushchenko meets with European Commissioner for Energy13.02.24, 15:24 • 60276 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
parisParis
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

