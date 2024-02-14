US and Ukrainian energy ministers discuss construction of new power units at Khmelnytsky NPP

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. This happened within the framework of a high-level ministerial meeting organized to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The Energy Minister emphasized that the enemy continues to shell Ukrainian energy infrastructure, using modified tactics. At the same time, Ukraine's energy system is working steadily, in part due to the repair campaign, which also used equipment provided by international partners.

Herman Galushchenko thanked the United States for supporting the Ukrainian energy sector.

The parties also noted the success of Ukrainian-American cooperation in the nuclear industry and emphasized the need to deepen and expand it. In this context, they emphasized the prospects for implementing projects to build new power units at the Khmelnytsky NPP. the statement reads

They also discussed reforms in the Ukrainian energy sector, including the corporatization of state-owned energy companies and the process of integrating Ukrainian energy markets into European ones.

They discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU: Galushchenko meets with European Commissioner for Energy