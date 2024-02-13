They discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU: Galushchenko meets with European Commissioner for Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102359 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129302 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130296 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171764 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169565 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276088 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177895 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167020 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244700 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102007 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88607 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 85368 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97706 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 38672 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229910 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241219 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6029 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103833 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103955 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120250 views
They discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU: Galushchenko meets with European Commissioner for Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60276 views

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to discuss further integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU and increase of electricity exports from Ukraine, as well as the EU's allocation of EUR 10 million to support thermal generation in Ukraine.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. The parties discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU markets. Galushchenko wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

"I am glad to thank a true friend of Ukraine, Kadri Simson, for the EU's energy support. With special attention, we discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU markets in terms of increasing electricity exports from Ukraine," Galushchenko wrote.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of the EUR 10 million grant allocated by the European Commission to support Ukraine's thermal power generation.

Recall

Herman Galushchenko statedthat Ukraine will develop and deepen cooperation with American partners to oust Russia from the world markets of nuclear technologies and uranium.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising