They discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU: Galushchenko meets with European Commissioner for Energy

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to discuss further integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU and increase of electricity exports from Ukraine, as well as the EU's allocation of EUR 10 million to support thermal generation in Ukraine.
Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. The parties discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU markets. Galushchenko wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.
"I am glad to thank a true friend of Ukraine, Kadri Simson, for the EU's energy support. With special attention, we discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU markets in terms of increasing electricity exports from Ukraine," Galushchenko wrote.
The Minister also emphasized the importance of the EUR 10 million grant allocated by the European Commission to support Ukraine's thermal power generation.
