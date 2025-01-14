Trump's Greenland plan: House Republicans seek support for a bill on possible purchase

Allies of President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are trying to gain support for a bill to authorize negotiations on the purchase of Greenland. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a circulated copy of the bill, UNN reports.

The bill is called the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," according to the offices of U.S. Republican representatives Andy Ogles, who authored the document, and Dianne Harshbarger.

It is worth noting that it was the Republicans who won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US elections on November 5.

The bill, if passed, would allow the president to begin negotiations with Denmark on January 20, when Trump takes office.

"Congress hereby authorizes the President, beginning at 12:01 a.m. EST on January 20, 2025, to attempt to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," the draft law says.

"No later than 5 calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark on the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees this agreement, including all related materials and attachments," the document adds.

Addendum

According to Trump, he wants to make Greenland a part of the United States. Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Volz said that US President-elect Donald Trump does not rule out the use of force to establish control over Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Context

Greenland has been controlled by Denmark for centuries, formerly as a colony and now as a semi-sovereign territory under Danish rule. It is subject to the Danish constitution, which means that any change in its legal status would require a constitutional amendment.