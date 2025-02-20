Japan's Economy Minister plans visit to the US to negotiate tariffs

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Eji Muto is organizing a visit to the United States to ask the US government to exempt Japanese goods from the proposed duties imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump. This was reported by Kyodo News, according to UNN.

According to media reports, Muto is expected to hold talks with representatives of the US administration, including Howard Lutnick, the CEO of a financial services company, who was confirmed by the US Senate on Tuesday as US Secretary of Commerce.

According to the source, given that Japan exports high-quality steel and aluminum that cannot be purchased in the United States, Muto will try to convince his colleagues that exempting these products from duties will benefit the United States.

He is also likely to emphasize that Japanese automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp. have created jobs by increasing investment in their U.S. operations.

As previously reported by Bloomberg, the Japanese government has asked US President Donald Trump to exclude Japanese companies from the new steel and aluminum tariffs.

In particular, on March 12, 2025, a 25% duty will come into force.