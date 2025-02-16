“Success is possible": Zelensky on starting work with Trump's team

The Ukrainian team has begun working with the team of US President Donald Trump and feels that “success is possible.” This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Saturday, February 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had started working with Donald Trump's team.

We have started working with President Trump's team and we already feel that success is possible. It is America that the world now looks to as a force that can not only stop a war, but also help ensure the reliability of peace after a war - the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that before the Munich conference, he had a “good phone conversation” with Donald Trump and a “meaningful” meeting with Vice President DeVance and Secretary of State Rubio. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Kellogg is also expected in Kyiv.

Our teams are working in great detail and care on a special agreement between our countries that will definitely strengthen America and Ukraine. We want it to succeed exactly as we agreed - Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian head of state also noted “good meetings” with US senators and members of the House of Representatives. Commenting on the work at the Munich Security Conference, the president noted that “support is tangible” and “unity is unchanged.

“Of course, there will continue to be many different attempts by Putin to deceive everyone and prolong the war. But real peace is possible. And we have to achieve it: Ukraine, the United States, Europe. This is our common security,” the President of Ukraine added.

President Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine's position should be the main one in the peace talks. The US and the EU are important partners, but Ukraine must take the lead in this process.

