Two key members of US President Donald Trump's team - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz - refused to call Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz avoided direct answers in television interviews on Sunday, portraying the issue as a distraction from Trump's diplomacy," the article says.

"My question is, do all these accusations and panicked statements increase the likelihood of peace?" - Hughes said on Fox News Sunday.

And when asked whether it is fair to say that Russia unjustifiably invaded Ukraine in 2022, he replied: "It's a very complicated situation," acknowledging only the fact of the ‘invasion’ but not the aggressor.

Europe and US clash at G7 and UN over language on war in Ukraine - FT

According to the newspaper, a similar position was taken by Waltz, who appeared on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures program. "Waltz refused when asked to recognize Russia as an aggressor against Ukraine and instead began comparing Trump and Biden," the newspaper writes.

"He (Trump - ed.) is the commander in chief. And it is only because of his power that we are in this position at all," Waltz said.

Trump's position is causing concern among supporters of a tough US foreign policy and NATO allies. They fear that he will force Ukraine to agree to Putin's terms, including the recognition of the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the newspaper writes.

"Essentially, it means that President Trump is surrendering to the Russians," Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told ABC's This Week.

Recall

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that the United States refused to call Russia an "aggressor" at a meeting on preparing a tribunal against Putin. Washington also refused to co-sponsor a United Nations statement supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from the war-torn country.