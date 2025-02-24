Hegseth, Trump adviser avoid calling Russia the aggressor in Ukraine - Bloomberg

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 13972 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 37893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 25440 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 89456 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111218 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116477 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145754 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115077 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169369 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 45098 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 71052 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 22297 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102213 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 34556 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 37893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136813 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 13442 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131069 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133044 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161672 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141144 views
Hegseth, Trump adviser avoid calling Russia the aggressor in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Hegseth, Trump adviser avoid calling Russia the aggressor in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23694 views

Defense Secretary Hegseth and National Security Advisor Waltz refused to call Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. Trump's advisors avoided direct answers, calling the situation “complicated.

Two key members of US President Donald Trump's team - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz - refused to call Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz avoided direct answers in television interviews on Sunday, portraying the issue as a distraction from Trump's diplomacy," the article says.

"My question is, do all these accusations and panicked statements increase the likelihood of peace?" - Hughes said on Fox News Sunday.

And when asked whether it is fair to say that Russia unjustifiably invaded Ukraine in 2022, he replied: "It's a very complicated situation," acknowledging only the fact of the ‘invasion’ but not the aggressor.

Europe and US clash at G7 and UN over language on war in Ukraine - FT24.02.25, 16:08 • 24990 views

According to the newspaper, a similar position was taken by Waltz, who appeared on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures program. "Waltz refused when asked to recognize Russia as an aggressor against Ukraine and instead began comparing Trump and Biden," the newspaper writes.

"He (Trump - ed.) is the commander in chief. And it is only because of his power that we are in this position at all," Waltz said.

Trump's position is causing concern among supporters of a tough US foreign policy and NATO allies. They fear that he will force Ukraine to agree to Putin's terms, including the recognition of the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the newspaper writes.

"Essentially, it means that President Trump is surrendering to the Russians," Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told ABC's This Week.

Recall 

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that the United States refused to call Russia an "aggressor" at a meeting on preparing a tribunal against Putin. Washington also refused to co-sponsor a United Nations statement supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from the war-torn country.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

