Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation, discusses extension of military aid
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate in Washington. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and prospects for ending the war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate in Washington. They discussed the continuation of military assistance to Ukraine and the importance of reliable security guarantees, UNN reports .
An important visit to America. I met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate in Washington. Continued military assistance to our country and relevant legislative initiatives, a meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, our vision of ending the war and the importance of reliable security guarantees were the main topics of our talks
Zelenskyy thanked for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout the three years of full-scale Russian aggression.
Addendum
Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak reported that the signing of an agreement with the United States on rare earth metals should help increase arms supplies to Ukraine.