Zelensky met with US senators: what they talked about

During a meeting with a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's partnership with the United States, including joint projects, economic cooperation, and the development of critical minerals and rare earth resources.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about it on Telegram, UNN reports.

They discussed the continuation of military support for Ukraine and the efforts needed to achieve a just peace - Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the President thanked the United States for bipartisan support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and for its contribution to the protection of thousands of lives.

The President emphasized that Russia does not want the war to end and continues to destabilize the situation in the world, so US military support is critical to achieving peace.

They also discussed the partnership between Ukraine and the United States, in particular in the implementation of joint projects, economic cooperation and joint development of critical minerals and rare earth resources - Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukraine has handed over the finalized draft agreement on rare earth metals to the US side.