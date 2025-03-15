The US Senate has passed a budget bill to avoid a shutdown
The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.
Details
The United States Senate has approved a bill guaranteeing funding for the federal government for the next six months, preventing it from shutting down.
The document received the support of 54 senators, while 46 voted against. In addition to Republicans, the budget initiative was also supported by representatives of the Democratic Party.
Ahead of the vote, discontent arose in the ranks of the Democrats over the position of faction leader Chuck Schumer. He said he would support the project in order to prevent the suspension of government agencies, which caused heated discussions among his party members.
