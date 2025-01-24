Hegseth moves closer to Pentagon chief: senators vote to advance his nomination

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100551 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108493 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135639 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103791 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119938 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65408 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114668 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36692 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34012 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135639 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157087 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28467 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34012 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114668 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119938 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140382 views
Actual
Hegseth moves closer to Pentagon chief: senators vote to advance his nomination

Hegseth moves closer to Pentagon chief: senators vote to advance his nomination

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36985 views

The U.S. Senate has voted to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense by a 51-49 vote. The final confirmation vote for the former Fox News host and U.S. military veteran will take place on Friday.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted by a slim margin to advance the nomination of Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host and U.S. Armed Forces veteran, to be Secretary of Defense in President Donald Trump's administration, writes UNN citing Voice of America.

Details

The result of the vote on the procedural measure to end debate was 51 votes in favor to 49 against, with all but two Republicans voting in favor of Hegseth's nomination.

Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joined Democrats and independent senators in voting against Hegseth.

The final confirmation vote on Hegseth's nomination is scheduled for Friday evening.

Supplement

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly urged Republicans to back the 44-year-old decorated veteran, and most have stood up for a nominee they said would bring “fighting spirit” back to the U.S. Armed Forces. In his posts on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Hegseth “would make a GREAT Secretary of Defense,” reiterating that he “fully and unequivocally supports” his nominee.

If Hegseth is confirmed to head the Pentagon, he would lead an agency that reports to 1.3 million career military personnel and nearly 1 million civilian employees of the Defense Department, which has an annual budget of nearly $1 trillion.

If Hegseth is confirmed, all eyes will be on whether he will make changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces, how he will handle personnel policy issues such as women in combat, and his stance on key foreign policy issues, including the war in Ukraine, competition with China and tensions in the Middle East.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
susan-collinsSusan Collins
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising