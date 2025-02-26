US House of Representatives approves Trump-backed trillion-dollar spending bill

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a multi-trillion dollar government spending bill on Tuesday, a major boost for President Donald Trump as he pushes his 2025 agenda, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The 217-215 vote was seen as a key preliminary test for Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who canceled the previous vote because he apparently did not have enough support.

Several Republicans wanted more fiscal discipline from the budget, which includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks funded in part by spending cuts but also by potentially increasing the US government's substantial debt.

But the bill was ultimately passed along party lines, with all Democrats voting in favor and only one Republican opposed. This Republican was Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a well-known "fiscal hawk" who wanted deeper spending cuts. One Democrat did not vote.

The US House of Representatives budget calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts over the next 10 years to fund President Trump's agenda. It includes more than $100 billion in new spending on immigration enforcement and the military.

He will also extend the tax breaks approved during his first term, which are due to expire at the end of the year.

However, there are still a number of steps that the spending plan must go through to become law.

The budget must be combined with a separate budget that is being considered by the U.S. Senate in a process called reconciliation.

And even if both chambers eventually agree on a spending plan, many finer details will need to be negotiated before it is sent to President Trump's desk for signature.

