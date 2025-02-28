“Doing Putin's dirty work": Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes Trump and Vance
Kyiv • UNN
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Vance after meeting with Zelensky. Schumer emphasized that Democrats will continue to fight for freedom and democracy.
The leader of the majority in the US Senate, a representative of the Democratic Party, Chuck Schumer, criticized US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Schumer wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.
Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work,
Schumer emphasized that Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.
Recall
On February 28, Zelenskyy and Trump met in the Oval Office. A tense argument ensued between the presidents, after which Zelenskyy left the White House and a joint press conference was not held.
Chuck Schumer with a supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. On February 23, he came to Ukraine to lead a delegation to meet with Zelenskyy. He noted that it was necessary to show NATO and European allies that America stands with Ukraine and supports the people of Ukraine.