The new US Treasury Secretary insists on the introduction of universal import tariffs

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77224 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95894 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107286 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130490 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103587 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103745 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113415 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116981 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52621 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118517 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113124 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28873 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134619 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166514 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156305 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23272 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26789 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118517 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139998 views
The new US Treasury Secretary insists on the introduction of universal import tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28218 views

Scott Bessent, the newly appointed US Treasury Secretary, proposes to introduce universal tariffs on imports, starting at 2.5%. The tariffs are planned to be gradually increased every month to allow businesses to adapt.

Trump's Treasury Secretary wants taxes to rise every month to give businesses time to adapt.

Writes UNN with reference to FT.

Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pushing for new universal tariffs on U.S. imports that would start at 2.5% and gradually rise, according to four people familiar with the proposal.

The 2.5 per cent levy will be increased by the same amount each month, giving businesses time to adjust.

A gradual introduction would be more moderate than the immediate action that some countries have feared.

Bessent's proposal comes as the Trump team is discussing how to implement the tariff plans and the president has stepped up his tariff rhetoric.

For reference

On Monday, the U.S. Senate confirmed billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary in President Donald Trump's administrationa. Scott Bessent was confirmed by the Senate on January 27, 2025, by 68 votes to 29.  

During a recent hearing, the new head of the Treasury Department emphasized the need to carefully manage federal cash flows to avoid default and maintain economic stability.

The official advocated the use of tariffs as a tool to combat unfair trade practices, increase government revenues, and strengthen the United States' position in the international arena. 

Bessent also dismissed fears that Trump's policies are inflationary, saying that Trump's actions to increase oil production could lower prices.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that Canada's "golden age of America" requires Canadian resources, not new tariffs. He warned of retaliatory measures if the US imposes restrictions on Canadian imports.

Trump says Microsoft may buy TikTok - Bloomberg28.01.25, 12:03 • 28415 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
tiktokTikTok
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising