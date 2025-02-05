US Senate approves new Attorney General - Trump's ally Pam Bondi

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 18411 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102324 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123385 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102257 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129449 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106343 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102824 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89827 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111981 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106411 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 18411 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123385 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129449 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162441 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152561 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106418 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138460 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140237 views
US Senate approves new Attorney General - Trump's ally Pam Bondi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23068 views

The Republican majority of the US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US Attorney General by a vote of 54-46. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is a staunch ally of Donald Trump and represented him during his first impeachment.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as the new U.S. Attorney General on Tuesday, appointing one of President Donald Trump's most loyal political allies to the top post in the U.S. law enforcement system - head of the U.S. Department of Justice, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

The vote was 54-46 in favor of Bondi, a former Florida attorney general. This decision is said to help Trump strengthen his control over the US Department of Justice, which recently underwent a large-scale staff reduction that affected prosecutors and FBI agents involved in the investigation of the January 6, 2021, riots in the Capitol.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman joined 53 Republicans in voting to confirm Bondi.

During a Senate hearing last month, Bondi, 59, pledged to preserve the independence of the Justice Department and said she would not interfere with politics in criminal or civil investigations.

Addendum

After taking office on January 20, Trump signed an executive order condemning the so-called use of federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political purposes. He instructed the Attorney General to conduct a "review of all departments and agencies with civil or criminal prosecution authority.

Bondi, who has years of experience as a prosecutor, previously represented Trump during his first impeachment. She also supported his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The first candidate for Attorney General, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, withdrew from the race because of an investigation opened against him by the House Ethics Committee.

For now, Geithner remains the only Trump cabinet nominee who has withdrawn. On Tuesday, Senate committees approved two more nominees for positions in the new administration - Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising