January 6, 07:00 PM • 15096 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 30479 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 107834 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 172224 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 68533 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 82737 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 63990 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85017 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 162878 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64602 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil - ABC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The Trump administration has informed Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, that the country must expel China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba, and grant the US an exclusive partnership in oil production. This is a condition for increasing oil production, as Venezuela's existing tankers are already full.

Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil - ABC News

The administration of US President Donald Trump has informed interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez that the regime must meet the White House's demands before it will be allowed to pump more oil, citing three sources familiar with the administration's plan, ABC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"First, the country must expel China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties," the sources said. "Second, Venezuela must agree to an exclusive partnership with the US in oil production and prioritize America when selling heavy crude oil," they added.

Trump ready to send more troops to Venezuela if interim president refuses to cooperate: Politico learns list of demands06.01.26, 08:56 • 4616 views

According to one person, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers at a closed briefing on Monday that he believes the US can force Venezuela to act because its existing oil tankers are full. Rubio also told lawmakers that the US estimates Caracas has only a few weeks before it becomes financially insolvent without selling its oil reserves.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker confirmed that the US plan depends on controlling Venezuela's oil. He said he did not believe it would require the deployment of American troops.

"The government is really going to control the oil by taking control of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to Havana," Wicker said. "And until they start moving - we hope for an open market - there are no more tankers to fill because they are completely full."

The White House did not deny this information.

"The President is talking about maximizing influence on the remaining elements in Venezuela and ensuring their cooperation with the United States, stopping illegal migration, stopping drug flows, reviving oil infrastructure, and doing what is right for the Venezuelan people," according to a senior administration official.

White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resources06.01.26, 02:19 • 15874 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
Marco Rubio
Cuba
Venezuela
Donald Trump
China
United States
Iran