Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil - ABC News

The administration of US President Donald Trump has informed interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez that the regime must meet the White House's demands before it will be allowed to pump more oil, citing three sources familiar with the administration's plan, ABC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"First, the country must expel China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties," the sources said. "Second, Venezuela must agree to an exclusive partnership with the US in oil production and prioritize America when selling heavy crude oil," they added.

According to one person, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers at a closed briefing on Monday that he believes the US can force Venezuela to act because its existing oil tankers are full. Rubio also told lawmakers that the US estimates Caracas has only a few weeks before it becomes financially insolvent without selling its oil reserves.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker confirmed that the US plan depends on controlling Venezuela's oil. He said he did not believe it would require the deployment of American troops.

"The government is really going to control the oil by taking control of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to Havana," Wicker said. "And until they start moving - we hope for an open market - there are no more tankers to fill because they are completely full."

The White House did not deny this information.

"The President is talking about maximizing influence on the remaining elements in Venezuela and ensuring their cooperation with the United States, stopping illegal migration, stopping drug flows, reviving oil infrastructure, and doing what is right for the Venezuelan people," according to a senior administration official.

