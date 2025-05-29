$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27384 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40602 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65241 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58723 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106555 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80743 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112183 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108392 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113356 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Ukraine has alternative intelligence drones instead of Mavic, the sale of which to Kyiv was stopped by Beijing - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

China has stopped selling drones to Ukraine, but continues to supply them to Russia. Ukraine has found alternative reconnaissance drones, including FPV, and strike drones.

Ukraine has alternative intelligence drones instead of Mavic, the sale of which to Kyiv was stopped by Beijing - Kovalenko

Artificial obstacles from China regarding the sale of drones to everyone except Russia are an unfavorable circumstance. However, Ukraine has long provided itself with alternative technologies. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, in Telegram, writes UNN.  

Restrictions on Mavic have been talked about since 2022. This drone is the eyes of the front, especially Mavic 3 and 3T, I myself flew them, as well as minics and "twos", and worked with discounts later. Chinese representatives were already monitoring sales in Poland and elsewhere.

- said Kovalenko, commenting on the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China stopped selling drones to Kyiv and other European countries, continuing supplies only to Russia.

Details

Zelenskyy said that the Chinese Mavic is open to Russians, but closed to Ukrainians. There are production lines in Russian territory where there are Chinese representatives. Instead, Ukrainians are forced to provide themselves with alternatives.

From "maviks" to long-range ones: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is maximizing the production of drones07.04.25, 20:49 • 12492 views

But despite the fact that Mavic, as a popular civilian quadcopter, has proven itself well on the battlefield in missions of surveillance and attacks on enemy targets, it is not unique, and Ukraine has alternative technologies.

Ukrainian manufacturers have created a drone with Mavic characteristics: Ministry of Strategic Industry showed first demonstration flights11.11.24, 16:05 • 18426 views

Kovalenko emphasized that "fortunately, there are now other scouts, including FPV, and strike drones.

Reminder

The EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the military-industrial complex, "shadow fleet" vessels and "surgutneftegas". Both Russian and Chinese businesses were included in the sanctions list.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
