Ukraine has alternative intelligence drones instead of Mavic, the sale of which to Kyiv was stopped by Beijing - Kovalenko

Artificial obstacles from China regarding the sale of drones to everyone except Russia are an unfavorable circumstance. However, Ukraine has long provided itself with alternative technologies. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Restrictions on Mavic have been talked about since 2022. This drone is the eyes of the front, especially Mavic 3 and 3T, I myself flew them, as well as minics and "twos", and worked with discounts later. Chinese representatives were already monitoring sales in Poland and elsewhere. - said Kovalenko, commenting on the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China stopped selling drones to Kyiv and other European countries, continuing supplies only to Russia.

Details

Zelenskyy said that the Chinese Mavic is open to Russians, but closed to Ukrainians. There are production lines in Russian territory where there are Chinese representatives. Instead, Ukrainians are forced to provide themselves with alternatives.

But despite the fact that Mavic, as a popular civilian quadcopter, has proven itself well on the battlefield in missions of surveillance and attacks on enemy targets, it is not unique, and Ukraine has alternative technologies.

Kovalenko emphasized that "fortunately, there are now other scouts, including FPV, and strike drones.

Reminder

The EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the military-industrial complex, "shadow fleet" vessels and "surgutneftegas". Both Russian and Chinese businesses were included in the sanctions list.