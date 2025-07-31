The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense in Zaporizhzhia: the head of the Regional Military Administration refuted rumors about the occupation of Kamianske

Information about the alleged occupation of Kamyanske in the Zaporizhzhia direction is not true. Despite the enemy's assault actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense, and the situation is personally controlled by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. This was reported on air of one of the TV channels by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

I cannot confirm the information that Kamyanske is occupied. This is not true... Is the enemy carrying out assault actions there today? Yes. But I want to thank our Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are holding the defense and it is definitely not easy for the enemy to advance in the Zaporizhzhia direction. - he reported.

According to Fedorov, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi controls the situation in this direction. By his order, certain personnel decisions were made and additional units were involved to perform tasks in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Our main task is to help the military and equip them with what they lack, and we are doing this thanks to the defense budget that was created. Meetings with the military command are held twice a day, and we promptly, within a few hours, provide military units, starting from Mavics and continuing with additional batteries. - Fedorov reported.

In conclusion, he added that he hopes that through joint efforts, the enemy's plan will be broken and "we will be able to return what we have lost."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Zaporizhzhia direction, where the enemy is intensifying offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske, actively using guided aerial bombs, artillery, attack drones, and small assault groups.