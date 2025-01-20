Military can send parcels for 1 hryvnia in frontline regions - Ministry of Defense

Servicemen in Army+ can send and receive shipments of up to 30 kg for 1 hryvnia at branches in the frontline regions: Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense , UNN and UNN.

Details [1

The service is being implemented in cooperation with Nova Poshta. According to Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization, this step is aimed at supporting the military in order to deliver important items to them faster.

Nova Poshta, just like the military, understands that every second is worth its weight in gold. Especially in the delivery of valuable, necessary and symbolically important things for our defenders. A generator, a Mavic or even a child's drawing that is dear to the heart. The main principle of Plyus is to be a warm, humane service for the military. And this principle coincides with the principles of Nova Poshta. That is why we are glad that they have joined our program - said the deputy.

To use the service, you need to generate a barcode in the Army+ app and present it to the branch operator, who will activate the offer.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that the Army+ app no longer requires re-entering data to fill out reports. The update is available in version 2.1.3 and above and includes improved data protection.