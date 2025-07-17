$41.810.01
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense simplified rules for drone use during martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Most UAVs are not subject to mandatory registration, and personnel will not undergo flight medical examination.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense simplified rules for drone use during martial law

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has simplified the rules for the use of drones during martial law. This was reported by the press service of the department, according to UNN.

Details

The requirements for drone flights and maintenance have been simplified. From now on, most types of unmanned aerial systems are not subject to mandatory registration in the state aircraft register.

The rules for operating unmanned aerial systems of state aviation of Ukraine will not apply to single-use drones of all types and classes, as well as Class I drones of the "micro" (tactical, weighing up to 2 kg, e.g., Mavic 3) and "mini" (tactical battlefield, weighing up to 15 kg, e.g., DJI Matrice 300) categories.

In addition, according to the changes, Class I drone control personnel will not be sent for mandatory flight medical examination to determine their fitness for flights.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestically produced UF training kit. This kit allows for full-fledged dynamic training without the use of ammunition, has IP65 protection, and a "shot" range of over 1 km.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

