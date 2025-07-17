Ukraine's Ministry of Defense simplified rules for drone use during martial law

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has simplified the rules for the use of drones during martial law. This was reported by the press service of the department, according to UNN.

Details

The requirements for drone flights and maintenance have been simplified. From now on, most types of unmanned aerial systems are not subject to mandatory registration in the state aircraft register.

The rules for operating unmanned aerial systems of state aviation of Ukraine will not apply to single-use drones of all types and classes, as well as Class I drones of the "micro" (tactical, weighing up to 2 kg, e.g., Mavic 3) and "mini" (tactical battlefield, weighing up to 15 kg, e.g., DJI Matrice 300) categories.

In addition, according to the changes, Class I drone control personnel will not be sent for mandatory flight medical examination to determine their fitness for flights.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestically produced UF training kit. This kit allows for full-fledged dynamic training without the use of ammunition, has IP65 protection, and a "shot" range of over 1 km.